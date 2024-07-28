LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Announces Earnings Results

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. LKQ updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

LKQ Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LKQ traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. 3,687,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.75. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

