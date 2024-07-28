LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, Zacks reports. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 277.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

LVWR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 36,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,390. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.97. LiveWire Group has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Insider Activity

In other LiveWire Group news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $33,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,808 shares in the company, valued at $385,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,208 shares of company stock worth $284,733. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Featured Articles

