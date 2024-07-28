Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.40.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $260.98. 211,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.36 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.33.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

