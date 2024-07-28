Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $33.99 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,885,309 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,865,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00403253 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
