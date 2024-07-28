Lisk Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $143.03 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000838 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000606 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000579 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.