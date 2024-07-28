Linscomb Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned about 0.44% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSSC. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSSC traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 30,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,976. The stock has a market cap of $549.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.71 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

