Linscomb Wealth Inc. Purchases 8,236 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.9 %

ET traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $16.27. 22,057,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,657,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

