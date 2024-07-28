Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $982,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,532. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

