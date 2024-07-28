Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $802,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,470,000 after purchasing an additional 722,159 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,045,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $168.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.27.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.