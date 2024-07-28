Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $689,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.30.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.80. The company had a trading volume of 94,604,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,509,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $702.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.93. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

