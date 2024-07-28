Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $394,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $38.37.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.