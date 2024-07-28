Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $300,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,452 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 30,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,358,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.54.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.93. 11,301,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,272,014. The stock has a market cap of $163.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

