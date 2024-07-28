Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $253,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.04. 689,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.82. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $339.65.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

