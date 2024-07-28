Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,236 shares of company stock worth $16,281,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.33.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
