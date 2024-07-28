Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,236 shares of company stock worth $16,281,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $10.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $542.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $516.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.38. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.