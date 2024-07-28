Linscomb Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,634.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 124,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 119,890 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.86. 5,199,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,127. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.