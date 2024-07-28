Linscomb Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 3,241.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 228,263 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in CSX by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CSX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,975,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,902. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

CSX Profile



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

