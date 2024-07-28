LimeWire (LMWR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.31 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $79.19 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LimeWire has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LimeWire token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,875,387 tokens. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,875,387.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.27460415 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $5,922,925.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

