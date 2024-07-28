Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Up 153.3% in July

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,439,400 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the June 30th total of 1,357,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34,394.0 days.
Li Ning Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNGF remained flat at $1.89 during trading on Friday. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46.
About Li Ning
