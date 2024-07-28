Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Up 153.3% in July

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,439,400 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the June 30th total of 1,357,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34,394.0 days.

Li Ning Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNGF remained flat at $1.89 during trading on Friday. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

