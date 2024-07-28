LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. LendingTree updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

LendingTree Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LendingTree stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,400. The company has a market capitalization of $736.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

In other LendingTree news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,681.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LendingTree

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.