LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. LendingTree updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
LendingTree Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of LendingTree stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,400. The company has a market capitalization of $736.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree
In other LendingTree news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,681.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on LendingTree
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LendingTree
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.