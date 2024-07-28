Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Leidos by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Leidos by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $149.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.32. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $155.45.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

