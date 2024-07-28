Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Down 81.9% in July

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the June 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of LGI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.42. 29,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,348. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
