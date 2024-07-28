Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Down 81.9% in July

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the June 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LGI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.42. 29,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,348. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3,764.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

