Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 49,321 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,321 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 42,656 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Kellanova by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 138,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Kellanova by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,594,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,594,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,897,082 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.3 %

K stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $57.47. 1,805,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

