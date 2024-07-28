Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 47,659 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,659 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $80,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.71.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,948,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average is $169.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $186.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

