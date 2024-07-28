Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 46,116 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,116 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 393,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 361.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 30,148 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth about $834,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 19,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $11.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.46. The company had a trading volume of 882,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,098. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.67. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.97 and a 1-year high of $266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.43.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

