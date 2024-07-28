Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,890 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $63,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.74. The stock had a trading volume of 638,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,486. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $125.68 and a fifty-two week high of $184.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

