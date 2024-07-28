Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,847 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paychex Stock Performance
Shares of PAYX traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.82.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,823 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,648. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
