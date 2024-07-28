Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $60,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.1 %

NOW traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $827.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $744.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $751.29. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $850.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.22.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

