Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4,766.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434,543 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $71,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Snowflake by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Snowflake by 372.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 226,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,546,000 after acquiring an additional 178,253 shares during the period. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,167,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

SNOW traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,795. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.95 and its 200-day moving average is $164.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

