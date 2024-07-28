Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of GoDaddy worth $39,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,505,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 86,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Price Performance

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDDY. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoDaddy

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.