Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $47.06 Million Stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 345,196.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560,289 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Rentokil Initial worth $47,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 81.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTO shares. UBS Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RTO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.2034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.