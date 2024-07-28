Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $44.40 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 389,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359,638 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dell Technologies worth $44,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 748.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DELL stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $113.56. 8,419,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,385,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.44.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

