Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $135.44 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,351 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $135,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth $1,409,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 369.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 97,281 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,166,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,531. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -60.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $41.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

