Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $13.57 Million Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,039 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 360.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP traded down $9.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.79. The company had a trading volume of 956,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,876. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.05. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $293.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

