Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $13.03 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,009 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $276,393.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227 over the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

