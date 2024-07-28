Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $12.69 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock worth $8,759,378 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.50. 1,193,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $101.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.24, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

