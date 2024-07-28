Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $53,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.00. 2,426,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.98 and its 200-day moving average is $154.40. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

