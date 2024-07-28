Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,878 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.04.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $96.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,286. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $98.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

