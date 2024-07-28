Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,917 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of KE worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KE by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Performance

BEKE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,464,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,530,664. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KE

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.