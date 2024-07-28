Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 46,191 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 198.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of SSD traded up $7.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.45. The company had a trading volume of 433,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,459. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

