Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 1,061 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STEP. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter worth $149,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of STEP stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $49.49. 386,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,545. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. StepStone Group LP has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $50.26.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group LP will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.19.

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

In other StepStone Group news, Director David F. Hoffmeister purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,829.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

