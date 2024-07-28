Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 866,530 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866,530 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $33,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HST traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,411,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

