Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.2 %

LNTH stock opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,769,262. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 123,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 35,069 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $7,658,000. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

