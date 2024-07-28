Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.10% of Kyndryl worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,913,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,868,000 after purchasing an additional 81,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,666,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,873,000 after purchasing an additional 190,062 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 6,356,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,079,000 after purchasing an additional 767,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $54,283,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 196,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,258. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

