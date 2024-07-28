Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,653,200 shares, an increase of 108.6% from the June 30th total of 5,106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 634.1 days.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

