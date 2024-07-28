Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Up 124.5% in July

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 124.5% from the June 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Konecranes Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRF remained flat at $61.35 during midday trading on Friday. Konecranes has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46.
About Konecranes
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Konecranes
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.