Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Up 124.5% in July

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 124.5% from the June 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Konecranes Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRF remained flat at $61.35 during midday trading on Friday. Konecranes has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services.

