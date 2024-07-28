Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the June 30th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

KPRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 6,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,429. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($2.16). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kiora Pharmaceuticals news, Director Erin Parsons acquired 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 9,791 shares of company stock worth $48,764 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 8.76% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KPRX shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

