Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,879,134 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,800 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $48,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 975.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 555,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 503,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after acquiring an additional 463,035 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6,668.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,509 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,375,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,183,093. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

