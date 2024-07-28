Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $142.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KMB opened at $141.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,462 shares of company stock valued at $7,206,653. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,279,000 after acquiring an additional 944,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $437,420,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,269,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,559,000 after acquiring an additional 342,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,451,000 after acquiring an additional 132,576 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

