Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $20.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.67%.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Featured Articles

