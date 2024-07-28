Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,395 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.99. 34,423,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,892,824. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.64. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2911 dividend. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

